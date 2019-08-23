“Double” Nadia Dorofeeva struck curvaceous sexy photo

"Двойник" Нади Дорофеевой поразила пышными формами: сексуальное фото

Model and blogger from Israel Lina Lahav, which is called the “double” of the soloist of group “Time and Glass” Nadia Dorofeeva, pleased their fans with a new photo and was struck by the curvaceous.

In the photo published in Instagram, Lina posing in a white swimsuit, which emphasizes the beauty of her firm Breasts and hips.

"Двойник" Нади Дорофеевой поразила пышными формами: сексуальное фото

Subscribers to Lina and gave her lots of compliments, calling a “goddess” and “hot”.

By the way, she often publishes photos in bikinis and skimpy outfits. She’s not keen on photoshop and not responding to the comments of the haters. Lina motto: “Do what you like”.

"Двойник" Нади Дорофеевой поразила пышными формами: сексуальное фото

"Двойник" Нади Дорофеевой поразила пышными формами: сексуальное фото

Earlier, Nadia Dorofeeva boasted a bikini, taken during a rest on the yacht.

Hot photo pleased with the singer Nastya Kamenskih.

