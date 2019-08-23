“Double” Nadia Dorofeeva struck curvaceous sexy photo
Model and blogger from Israel Lina Lahav, which is called the “double” of the soloist of group “Time and Glass” Nadia Dorofeeva, pleased their fans with a new photo and was struck by the curvaceous.
In the photo published in Instagram, Lina posing in a white swimsuit, which emphasizes the beauty of her firm Breasts and hips.
Subscribers to Lina and gave her lots of compliments, calling a “goddess” and “hot”.
By the way, she often publishes photos in bikinis and skimpy outfits. She’s not keen on photoshop and not responding to the comments of the haters. Lina motto: “Do what you like”.
Earlier, Nadia Dorofeeva boasted a bikini, taken during a rest on the yacht.
Hot photo pleased with the singer Nastya Kamenskih.
