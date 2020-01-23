Double-two athletes ran a marathon in under 3 hours in six different decades
This past weekend in Houston (Texas, USA) held a traditional marathon, which was a unique achievement.
Steve Schmidt and Antonio Arreola
Two American runners, one of which is 59 years and the other age 60, ran a marathon of 3 hours. While 59-year-old Steve Schmidt showed the result of 2:58:08, a 60-year-old Antonio Arreola – 2:58:18.
It is noteworthy that Schmidt, who was a former helicopter pilot and is now retired, ran my first marathon of 3 hours in 1979, according to irunning.com.ua. Then he showed the time 2:46:22. His personal record was set in 1984 – 2:37:03.
In turn, Arreola, who also is now retired and last worked as a project Manager, my first marathon of 3 hours ran out even earlier – in 1976 with a score of 2:58:03. Antonio set a personal record in 2001 – 2:46:17.
What Arreola is headed by honorable top list of marathon runners with the largest time range marathon of 3 hours, 43 years and 45 days (from 5 December 1976 to January 19, 2020).