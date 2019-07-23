Doug Ford promised to revise the rules after a second criminal has disappeared from a psychiatric hospital (PHOTO)

Loading...

The Premier of the province of Ontario Doug Ford has promised that the province will make the necessary revision after another people who have committed serious crimes and have mental illness, went missing from a psychiatric hospital in Toronto this month.

We are talking about a 27-year-old Ahmed Salime, who resigned from the Center for mental health and addictions Toronto (CAMH) for a few hours Monday before he was found on the West of the site and not returned back the same day.

“We’re going to revise it. We need to fix this problem. It’s a nervous breakdown for many people in Toronto,” said Ford to reporters.

He said that he was confident that the joint work of CAMH, city police, and the government will be able to remove this “barrier”.

Salim was convicted in 2014 in 5 cases of armed robbery and 5 cases of theft over $5,000, which occurred in January 2012. In March 2017 the Ontario court of Appeal overturned his sentence in August 2017 for a new trial is admitted held that Salim will not incur criminal responsibility for crimes because they are associated with a mental disorder.

According to the court, Salima schizophrenia and dependence on marijuana. The documents also alleged that he is a huge threat to public safety.

Earlier in CAMH missing 47-year-old Jebin Kong, was convicted in 2014 for murder, he managed to flee the country unnoticed. Police did not disclose where he went. He is also diagnosed with schizophrenia.

According to police, Saalim went missing from CAMH at 10:30 am and after 6 PM was found. Police said he was cooperating.

According to the court, he has twice disappeared from the hospital and tried once.

Toronto mayor John Tory announced that such disappearance forced the society to worry and ask questions. According to him, authorities should intervene and solve the problem, while working with mentally ill people gently and carefully, but at the same time taking care that the public was safe.