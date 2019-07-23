Doug Ford spoke about the election of Boris Johnson (PHOTO)

The Premier of Ontario Doug Ford is confident that Boris Johnson “great” will show themselves as the next Prime Minister of great Britain.

Ford praised the new leader of the British Conservative party at a press conference in Lucan this morning.

He stated that Johnson “a serious man”, which “do their job”.

The Prime Minister said that he would like to meet with Johnson, if you ever go to the UK.

Johnson overwhelmingly defeated his opponent Jeremy hunt-party voting.

On Wednesday, he will officially replace Theresa may as Prime Minister.

