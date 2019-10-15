Doug Ford will change the electric bill, but promised lower prices and will not (PHOTO)

The government, Doug Ford will force suppliers of electricity in Ontario to change the appearance of the invoice so that the provincial subsidy was more noticeable.

New accounts will be available in November, they will show the full unsubsidized price for a kilowatt-hour of electricity. Subsidies, which account for approximately 25% and was introduced by the previous liberal government, will be allocated on a separate line under the heading “total amount of support for Ontario”.

The only subsidy that is now showing in the accounts is 8% discount HST, and the remaining 17% are hiding in price per kilowatt-hour.

Despite the fact that will now show the full discount, the cost to users of services will not change. This price should hold, as it is now in the middle of their promised four-year freeze.

This means that when the users of the service next month will get the account, they will pay attention to the fact that the check will change, however the bottom line amount will remain the same.

This step is related to the performance of the obligations of the government on “enhancing transparency and accountability in the electricity sector,” – said the press Secretary of the Minister of energy Greg Rickford Sydney Stoner.

Thus, the government wants to show people how much it actually costs energy, and how the government helps in this matter.

Many saw in this decision a political subtext. However, experts note that the fact that the average resident of Ontario simply cannot imagine how heavily subsidized this sector. According to them, it is absolutely the right decision compared with when car companies offer customers a discount of $1,000 instead of just to reduce the cost of the car for that amount.

The annual cost of a subsidy of $2.4 billion.

During the election campaign in 2018, the party of Progressive conservatives promised to reduce electricity prices by 12%, however, since, as Doug Ford came to power, it wasn’t made.