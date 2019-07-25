Dove-the champion sold at auction in Indonesia for $100.000
July 25, 2019 | News | No Comments|
A “racing” pigeon named Jaba sold in Indonesia for one billion rupees (101.700 US dollars), became the champion bird of the trades in this country. He became a citizen of this country Robbie ECA Vijaya.
Dove will participate in a national pigeon race, wrote on Tuesday, July 23, the website of The Australian Broadcasting Corporation.
The article notes that the standard price of a racing pigeon in the country is 20,000 rupiah ($2), and the winners are sold for 7.500 – 10.000 dollars.
Latter-day the owner of a unique dove has no doubt that this amount will pay off very soon – the “Golden” dove will bring the appropriate price profit.
