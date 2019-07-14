Down with the shame of hard-potrollit photos of the opening of the Odessa film festival
On Friday, July 12, in Odessa started the jubilee 10th annual international film festival, which was not without the opening ceremony and the red carpet near the Odessa theatre of Opera and ballet.
The network has published a photo of the guests with red carpet, patrolled their appearance.
Note that among famous stars on the red carpet was noticed by the famous Hollywood actress rose McGowan, although most people didn’t recognize her, and Catherine Deneuve, Director and multiple award-winning Mike Leigh and others.
Leading the opening ceremony of the journalists Yanina Sokolova and Oleg Panyuta. Special media partner – TV channel “Ukraine”. The festival will last until July 20 inclusive.