‘Down with the USA!’: thousands of protesters set fire to and stormed the American Embassy in Iraq
A crowd of people attacked the territory of the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad — Iraqis broke the gate, broke into the building and started the fire, writes Fox News.
Reporters on the scene saw flames rising from the complex, and at least three American soldiers on the roof of the Embassy. The Embassy was evacuated, but it is unclear whether there were employees inside.
Hundreds of Iraqis tried to storm the complex earlier in the day after the funeral of 25 fighters from the Iranian-backed Shiite militia killed in the air strikes of the US on Sunday. Reporters described a chaotic scene on the spot and reported that the crowd shouted: “down, Down USA!”
Two representatives of the Ministry of foreign Affairs of Iraq told Reuters that the Ambassador and staff of the U.S. were evacuated. The man in the speaker persuaded the crowd not to enter the building, saying: “We heard you.”
The gate that was broken was a side entrance. The protesters were able to break a few meters in the corridor leading to the main building, but was still approximately 200 yards (about 180 metres) from him. They raised yellow flags of the police and abused the security personnel of the Embassy. Red graffiti in support of the “Kataib Hezbollah” read: “Closed in the name of resistance.”
Senator Marco Rubio wrote on Twitter that Iran bears direct responsibility for organizing the attack. The Pentagon and the state Department has not commented on the incident. The social network said the President of the United States Donald trump.
“They will bear full responsibility. We are also waiting for Iraq to use its forces to protect the Embassy, we informed”, — he wrote.
The report says that the guards retreated inside the Embassy when the protesters threw bottles of water and smashed a security camera.
The us military conducted a series of airstrikes in Iraq and Syria on Sunday after the missile strike of Iraqis have been killed an American contractor and wounded several soldiers.
Military fighter jets struck a “fine defensive strikes” in five areas of “Hezbollah Kataib,” said Fox News spokesman of the Pentagon, Jonathan Hoffman. Two representatives of the Department of defense added that the strikes were fighter jets, air force F-15.
U.S. Secretary of state Mike Pompeo said that the United States will not tolerate the actions of Iran, which threaten the lives of Americans.