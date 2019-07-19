Dozens of Chechens poisoned may combat gas at the wedding in Innsbruck, Austria: the authorities do not rule out a terrorist attack and sabotage (PHOTOS)

The mass poisoning of Chechen happened at the wedding in the Austrian city of Innsbruck. On the evening of 13 July, the groom’s family, rented a big hall for celebrations, accepted congratulations. 200 well-dressed guests, anxious relatives, the happy bride…

But at about 21:00 those present felt ill. According to eyewitnesses, the first to cough and gasp for breath the beginning of a young girl suffering from asthma. In just a few minutes, dozens of people lost consciousness.

“It all happened almost simultaneously, and this suggests that we are not dealing with food poisoning,” said the local newspaper Tiroler Tageszeitung, the head of the criminal police of Tyrol, Christoph Kirchmair. The police checked all the food and beverages offered on the celebration. “Their connection with the poisoning unlikely,” he concluded.

The Austrian authorities have not yet managed to figure out what exactly was poisoned Chechens at the wedding. Among the main versions of combat gas, or a gas leak. Much evidence in favor of the fact that the wedding was sprayed is a combat gas. It was mentioned appliances arrived on the scene, expert chemical-biological defence of the Austrian armed forces. Witnesses and victims also believe that it was a deliberate diversion.

“It all started towards the end of the wedding, – told the newspaper “the Caucasus.The realities of” 30-year-old Aslanbek, who was among the guests. – The guests were about to disperse, when suddenly there were screams. My friends and I were standing on the street, thought that inside was shot and rushed to the door. From the room ran out the people they wanted to get out into the fresh air. But almost immediately, they fell, losing consciousness. We took them and threw them on the street.”

12 firefighters participated in the rescue operation without protective clothing, was forced to immediately take a shower, as well as pass uniform for disinfection. According to a leading chemist of the Tyrolean fire service Manfred Holzer, the first attempts of specialists to determine the nature of the poisoning was unsuccessful, the instrument did not respond.

Therefore, rescuers relaxed and took off his protective mask. However, immediately after this measurement the device showed a high concentration of a combat gas. As its source, experts have identified someone’s purse. However, closer inspection of the bag, nothing suspicious was found.

“We believe that it was a terrorist attack. Of course, it can’t say, evidence we have not yet, waiting for the results of biochemical analysis of substances. But it seems that this is a deliberate action,” – said the 27-year-old Ruslan Satuev that friends and pulled the victims to fresh air and provided them with first aid.

When it happened, he was on the outside. “Someone said that they saw white gas, someone pointed out a strange smell. I have not noticed anything. I only saw that people were falling like flies, – he recalls. – In the room at that time was my mom, and while I helped pull people eyes all the time looking for her. In the hall I was only a few minutes, to help the victims. The symptoms I had, when it came out. Apparently, this gas begins to operate fully when in contact with oxygen.”

That was an act of sabotage against the Chechens, and is convinced the 32-year-old Zarema. She was one of the first to feel weak. “At first I started tickling in the throat like I have eaten something very spicy. Immediately tears began to fall, I started running out of air. I thought that here-here will lose consciousness,” she says.

In itself, Zarema came to the carriage of “ambulance”. In the hospital she took blood tests and took samples from the clothes. After a couple of hours she was feeling better, the doctors released her to go home. “I’m sure no leakage of household gas was not, and was a real terrorist attack against the Chechen people” – no doubt companion.

Speculated and specialists, investigating the mysterious poisoning. But they doesn’t neglect and version combat sputtering gas. Investigators have interviewed nearly all witnesses and victims. Samples taken from the scene, poisoned, chemical-biological examination.