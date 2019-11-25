Dozens of children were poisoned by gas in the Russian school: all the details
In the Nizhny Novgorod region, Russia recorded mass poisoning of schoolchildren. According to various data, suffered from 29 to 43 children. Also injured one adult. We will remind, earlier Russian schools were recorded several cases of poisoning of children with rat poison.
The incident occurred in the Vadskiy district of the Nizhniy Novgorod region.
All hospitalized diagnosed with gas poisoning.
“In the hospital from secondary school, he enrolled 29 children and three teachers. The condition of 10 children is estimated to be moderate, and the rest — as moderate”, — said the source TASS in the medical community.
According to the preliminary version, which gives life Znak.com the cause of indisposition of students and teachers was the release of gas from a nearby gas station.
In the EMERCOM in the Nizhny Novgorod region the fact of emission of gas was confirmed, but to comment on this fact did not.
Meanwhile, in Kemerovo region (Russia) confirmed the information of the Commissioner for the rights of the child, Dmitry Kislitsin about the facts of hungry fainting among students in the region.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter