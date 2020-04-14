Dozens of dead, half a million without electricity: in the southern United States was hit by a terrible storm with tornado
At least 34 people were killed and hundreds of thousands of people in 16 States were left without electricity after severe storms with tornadoes that swept the southern United States on April 12 and 13, writes ABC News.
Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi declared a state of emergency in response to storms, which included several strong tornadoes, flash flooding and large hail.
In Mississippi at least 12 people died in storms, including 4 in the County of Jefferson Davis, 3 in the County of Jones and 2 in the County of Lawrence.
Two victims to Lawrence County he was Deputy Sheriff and his wife, announced the County Sheriff’s office late in the evening of April 12. According to officials, Deputy Robert Ainsworth was a veteran of the marine corps of the United States, and his wife Paula was the Deputy Registrar of the court.
“April is historically our most dangerous month of the year, — said the Executive Director of the Agency for emergency situations of the Mississippi Greg Michelle . — What happened yesterday is certainly an indicator of how dangerous these storms are, so we will make efforts to clean up and get ready for an active tornado in April.”
In South Carolina it was 9 deaths due to severe weather.
In Georgia, killing 8 people: 7 in Murray County and one in the County of Bartow.
In tn was 3 deaths, Arkansas and North Carolina reported one death in each state.
All flights from the regional airport Louisiana Monroe has been canceled until further notice after damage to private jets and a hangar for airplanes.
As of the morning of April 14, more than 560 000 people in 16 States were left without electricity because of the hurricane. In Arkansas, power went out 100 000 inhabitants, in Kentucky, almost 53 000, and in North and South Carolina — 40 000 inhabitants in each state.
About 60,000 residents of Massachusetts with 45 000 new Yorkers and 39 000 inhabitants of Maine remained without power after severe storms that struck the East coast on April 13.
“This storm was as severe or worse than anything we’ve seen in a decade, said Monday the Governor of Mississippi Tate Reeves in social networks, noting that at least 12 tornadoes “touched almost every region.” — We are used to tornadoes in Mississippi, but nobody is used to this. Winds exceeded 200 mph (322 km/h). The path was long and devastating.”
During his daily briefing at the White house April 13, President Donald trump has expressed condolences to the victims and those who had to move as a result of the storms, and promised them help.
“My administration will do everything possible to help those communities to stand up,” he said.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 12
[name] => In USA
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => novosti-ssha
)
IN THE UNITED STATES
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 4017
[name] => tornado
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => tornado
)
tornado
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 8913
[name] => weather in the United States
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => pogoda-v-ssha
)
weather in USA
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 21087
[name] => bad weather in the United States
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => nepogoda-v-ssha
)
weather in сшаFacebookVkontakte
bookmark