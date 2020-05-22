Dozens of devastating storms: people in the US waiting for an unusually severe hurricane season
Hurricane season officially begins June 1 and lasts until Nov. For this year, the National oceanic and atmospheric administration (NOAA) predicts more intense than usual hurricane season in the Atlantic — with 13-19 storms that get names, says NBC Miami.
NOAA meteorologists said that from 6 to 10 of those storms will become hurricanes and 3 to 6 of them major hurricanes with wind speeds of 111 mph (almost 180 km/h) or higher.
At NOAA say that this year there is a 60% probability that the season will be more intense average, 30 percent — that is almost the same as the average, and 10% chance left that the intensity of storms will be below normal. Typically, meteorologists from NOAA update its forecasts in early August.
According to them in may 2020, the combination of several climatic factors will lead to a high probability of exceeding the norm in the Atlantic hurricane season this year. In addition to the absence of El niño, which typically leads to stronger wind shear that could interrupt the beginning of the storm, the sea surface temperatures in the tropical Atlantic and Caribbean sea higher than usual.
“Analysis of current and seasonal atmospheric conditions, conducted by NOAA, shows a high probability of an active hurricane season in the Atlantic ocean this year,” said NOAA administrator Neil Jacobs.
The hurricane season traditionally begins June 1 and lasts until November, but in the second week of may, briefly appeared first tropical storm, named storm Arthur. In the result, the year 2020 was the sixth consecutive year when the hurricane season started in may or earlier.
Average annual statistics for the Atlantic basin is 12 names storms, 6 hurricanes and 2 major major hurricane.
Active season last year, brought 18 names storms and 6 hurricanes, including 3 major major hurricane (Dorian, Humberto, and Lorenzo). Hurricane Dorian collapsed to the Bahamas with maximum sustained winds of 185 mph (300 km/h), storm surges and torrential rain.
