Dozens of new cases: measles outbreak in the U.S. was the worst in 27 years
Last week in America was registered 33 new cases of measles — bringing the total number of cases reached 1077 people. Representatives of the Federal health authorities have called the flash 2019 the worst in 27 years.
The US centers for control and disease prevention stated that the number of cases of a highly contagious and sometimes fatal diseases increased by 3% over the week. Flash 2019, which had spread to 28 US States, is the worst since 1992, when there were 2126 cases of the disease, says CNBC.
Experts in health say that the virus has spread among school-age children whose parents refused to vaccinate them against measles, mumps and rubella. These parents, some of whom belong to the ultra-Orthodox Jewish communities in new York, fear that vaccines can cause autism, despite research that refutes such statements.
The disease most often strikes children, who have not been vaccinated.
In 2000, it was declared that measles in the United States is eliminated — this means that during the year there was a constant transmission of the disease. However, cases of infection from time to time occur and spread through travelers from other countries.
The CDC officials warned that the US risks losing its status as the victory of measles in the country, if the outbreak, which began in October 2018 in new York and is still not over, will be active until October 2019.
According to Federal officials, measles returned to the USA, since 82 people in 2018, and over 40 in 2019 brought her to the United States from other countries, mostly from Ukraine, Israel and the Philippines.