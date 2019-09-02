Dozens of people died in a fire on the ship near the coast of California (photo)
On the tourist ship Conception (carrying scuba divers to the dive sites) off the coast of Ventura County the American state of California in four hours in the morning broke out a huge fire. It is assumed that killed 34 passengers, who at this time were sleeping in cabins below deck. Five members of the crew, who were upstairs, were evacuated during the rescue operation.
Coast guard are unable to Board the vessel because it could not extinguish the fire: 23-foot boat continued to spread due to the large amount of fuel on Board.
The cause of the fire is still unknown. “We hope that someone was able to swim ashore. They dropped anchor not far from shore. We need hope, but we prepared for the worst scenario,” said CNN chief fire Department district mark Eliason.
