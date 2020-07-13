Dozens of temperature records per day: in the southern U.S., a perilous heat
Strong, record-breaking heat wave continues for the most part southern States in the coming days — some areas were already set temperature records, says USA Today.
After an exhausting weekend Monday, July 13, throughout the southern United States from southern California to Panhandle in Florida — was in force warning of high temperatures and danger of overheating and likelihood of record high temperatures and dangerous heat indices, according to the National weather service.
According to AccuWeather meteorologists, the temperature can be within a few degrees of the record high level set back in the 1930-ies.
“Excessively high temperatures and high humidity can cause diseases associated with overheating,” warned meteorologists from New Orleans.
Dozens of record highs were set in the South-West on Sunday, July 12. On this day in Phoenix, Arizona, was the hottest day since July 25th 2018 at a record 116 degrees Fahrenheit (46.6 per Celsius).
According to the meteorological service in palm springs, California, reached a record level of 121 degrees (49,4 Celsius).
In the infamous hot spot in California, the Death Valley record was recorded at 128 degrees (53.3 per Celsius), and night at least made the hot 100 degree (of 37.7 Celsius).
According to ABC News, the heat and high humidity will lead to the fact that in some areas this week, the temperature will be felt as 105-115 degrees (40,5-46,1 Celsius).
“At higher humidity levels, some people can feel worse, especially in heavily urbanized areas, where in the daytime and early evening time little wind,” says AccuWeather meteorologist Alex Sosnowski.
This dangerous heat is the result of a large zone of high pressure that stretches from the desert southwest to the deep South; the centre of this zone is tied to the southern Rocky mountains.
According to the WeatherBug project, South winds associated with this system will move very warm air northward, which will lead to the fact that the temperature will rise several degrees (or even tens of degrees) above normal at this time of year.
According to Weather.com the dome of high pressure responsible for the heat wave in the southwest, will expand and extend to the East through most of the rest of the country at the end of this week.
Until the end of the day on Monday, July 13, is expected a strong storm with all hazards, including tornadoes, hail, damaging winds and heavy rain in the area from the Upper Midwest to the Central High plains, warned the weather service.
