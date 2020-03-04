Dozens of victims, destroyed homes and power cuts: the disastrous consequences of a tornado in Tennessee
After a powerful and violent storm that struck Tennessee early on the morning of 3 March, together with a tornado at speeds of 165 mph (265 km/h), at least 24 people were confirmed dead, including 5 children under the age of 13, writes USA Today.
Night disaster have damaged or destroyed homes, businesses, schools and churches in four districts. Tens of thousands of people and businesses remain without electricity as of Wednesday morning, March 4.
Among the dead, at least 5 children from Putnam County, where he hurt the most people. Three of them are under the age of 5 years, and two were 13. At least 18 people were killed in the district and 88 were injured — two of them carried away by a whirlwind, 2 miles West of Cookeville. The fate of 22 more is still unknown.
The officials were hard to keep track of the number of dead, the evening of 3 March, they revised the number of victims from 25 to 24 after authorities said that they missed one fatal case, which was later identified as not associated with the storm.
In Nashville until confirmed two victims: 36-year-old Michael dolfini the 33-year-old Abri Sexton, they were killed at the exit of the office, where he worked as Dolfini. Three people were killed by the elements in D. Wilson: 84-year-old James Eaton, 81-year-old Donna Eaton, 38-year-old Brandy Barker. Itony were killed at home, and Barker died during the operation.
In the County of Benton 67-year-old Carl Frezy has died from the received injuries when the storm lifted his house on wheels and moved across Bethel chapel road to the North-East of Camden.
Authorities said at a press conference Wednesday that the number of missing was reduced from 88 to 22.
According to representatives of the fire service in Nashville has fallen for at least 48 buildings. The window burst and scattered, and power lines were damaged in the area from Germantown to the North of downtown, to East Nashville and East to mount Juliet.
It is expected that quest will begin again on March 4. The rescue is particularly concerned that the path of the search teams is a marshy field strewn with wreckage after a tornado. Can take weeks for some areas of the County are available for travel.
A curfew from 8:00 to 20:00 is still valid, and local schools are closed until the end of the week.
A preliminary study showed that the tornado East of Nashville was a category EF-3 on a scale of Fujita masatake, that is, the wind speed reached 160 miles per hour. The tornado was on third, broke through the heart of Nashville. As reported in the National weather service in 1933 and 1998, the city held two powerful tornado.
Service AccuWeather forecasts are predicting that the March will be “active month for tornadoes”, predicting a doubling of the number of such storms to an average of 75 per month.
“Given that this year the weather in March is warm, it may be more like April or may, when it comes to tornadoes,” said AccuWeather senior meteorologist Alex Sosnowski.
On average about 40 people die each year because of tornadoes in 9 States in the Southeast United States. In Alabama annually, the greatest number of deaths, on average, 14 people, according to the Center for prediction of storms.
How to help victims of tornado
There are several ways to help the victims of the storm: it could be a donation to the organizations, blood donation and volunteering to clean areas, writes the Tennessean.
- Hands on Nashville
City hall and Hands on Nashville organized this weekend, March 7 and 8, the days of the volunteers in the areas affected by tornadoes in middle Tennessee. Interested volunteers can sign up for cleaning on weekends www.hon.org. Shifts will be from 9:00 to 13:00 and from 13:00 to 17:00 on Saturday and Sunday, but locations and other details yet to be announced.
- Community Foundation
Public Foundation of Middle Tennessee has created a website for donations to support communities affected by the tornado. Early in the morning on March 3 opened a Fund for emergency response, providing grants to nonprofit organizations that help victims to meet current and long-term needs.
For donations you can visit the website cfmt.org/story/middle-tennessee-emergency-response-fund.
- Community Resource Center
Public resource center at 218 Omohundro Place, accepts donations of items in addition to clothing. Most needed include personal hygiene items, cleaning supplies, garbage bags, gloves and scissors. Find more information on www.crcnashville.org.
- Convention and Visitors Corp.
The Corporation Convention and Visitors Corp. accepting donations for families affected by the tornado, and made a donation in the amount of $ 10,000 to create the Fund. To help you through Venmo or PayPal at donate@visitmusiccity.com or cheque vmis City Inc. Foundation. at One Nashville Place, 150 Fourth Avenue North Suite G-250, Nashville, TN 37219.
- United Way
United Way of Greater Nashville has partnered with emergency Management and partner agencies to provide updated information to the members of the community through the 2-1-1 resource and referral line. People can learn about emergency shelters, food pantries and related services. The team also works with the Fund which provides long-term disaster recovery and support for victims. The organization will work with the local American Red Cross to distribute the money. For donations you can visit the page http://igfn.us/f/2oz0/n. To help mobile, you can send SMS RELIEF2020 to 41444.
- Legal Aid
People of Nashville and Middle Tennessee can face serious questions about their legal rights as victims of natural disasters. The legal aid society of Middle Tennessee offers free legal assistance in several courses.
- Red Cross
Press Secretary of the red cross reported that there were opened four emergency shelters for victims of the tornado.
- Airbnb
Airbnb stepped up its program of “Open houses” in Nashville and the surrounding area to help those who had to relocate due to tornado. The program brings together owners of houses and apartments Airbnb who are willing and able to provide free housing to displaced residents and workers to provide disaster relief in the area of activation. The program “Open houses” are available until March 24 in Nashville and the surrounding areas, including the counties of Benton, Carroll, Davidson, Wilson, Putnam and Gibson.
- Foodbank Second Harvest
At Second Harvest, said that working to ensure that victims have had the opportunity to obtain food. Every dollar donated will provide four meals to people, the report said foodbank. To donate, you can visit www.secondharvestmidtn.org/donate-now.
- Anderson Design Group
Anderson Design Group created posters to raise funds for victims of the tornado. From today and until March 31, they will donate 50% of profits from sales of the five posters focused on Nashville, the organization Hands on Nashville and the Nashville Community Foundation. 10 years ago design company has collected more than $ 30,000 over the same posters.
- U-Haul
U-Haul offers 30 days of free storage to residents affected by tornadoes and severe storms. The company U-Haul from Nashville has provided three repositories for assistance in case of natural disasters. Location: 3741 Annex Ave., 615-356-2550; 506 Fesslers Lane, 615-736-5231; and 14535 Lebanon Road, 615-754-6246.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 1
[name] => Miscellaneous
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => no_theme
)
Different
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 12
[name] => In USA
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => novosti-ssha
)
IN THE UNITED STATES
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 4017
[name] => tornado
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => tornado
)
tornado
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 8913
[name] => weather in the United States
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => pogoda-v-ssha
)
weather in USA
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 21087
[name] => bad weather in the United States
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => nepogoda-v-ssha
)
weather in сшаFacebookVkontakte
bookmark