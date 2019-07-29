Dr. debunked three myths about cheap medicines
Yuri Belenkov recently debunked three myths about cheap drugs. The doctor decided to tell you how you should choose drugs in pharmacies.
The specialist noted that the abundance of drugs is created through the work of producers, and in fact, drugs not so much. The cause of the disorder of the prices for medicines is the large number of brands.
The manufacturer spends considerable sums to develop drugs, and the immediate availability of the developer tries to recoup the cost. After a while in pharmacies analogues appear with a lower cost, but the active substances like expensive and cheap medicines the same. Many of us believe that the overseas budget drugs no demand. This is another misconception, as the US market is the largest, which implements a cheap medications.
According to Dr. Belenkova, another misconception doctors impose patients expensive drugs. The doctor ascribes acting drug, prescribing the required dosage, and the choice is always the patient.