Dr. William Li has described the main principle of anti-aging food
The American scientist said that the food, which will operate in a rejuvenating way, shall primarily serve to support the stem cells, helping them to work effectively for the benefit of the body.
What should be the diet to people young look and not hurt? The opinion of Dr. William Lee, on this account, published Daily Mail.
The researcher stated that there are several key systems for the protection of the organism affecting the immune system, the intestinal microbiome, blood vessels and others. The more actively and smoothly operate these systems, the stronger health and the younger looking man.
One such system, according to Lee, is the functionality of stem cells. Thanks to them, the body is restored in the event of injury and disease, stem cells produces the necessary specific components.
However, with age, stem cell activity decreases, and with it, reduces the ability of organs and tissues to regenerate after damage. According to the scientist, the actions directed in support of the activities of stem cells, ensuring people have good health and outer youthfulness.
Such actions include refusal of Smoking and alcohol, moving to stay in the region with a good environment, as well as food, says an expert. To stem cells for a long time remained active, Dr. Lee recommended to stick to a “Mediterranean and Asian diets”.
Also, the scientist advises to drink green tea, add in turmeric dishes, use dark chocolate.
“Foods high in fat, salt and sugar inhibit the activity of stem cells. They are best avoided,” — said the scientist.