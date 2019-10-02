Drag racing between the Tesla Model S and Mercedes-AMG GT 63

Драг-рейсинг между Tesla Model S и Mercedes-AMG GT 63

This seven-minute video on YouTube is a little different that actually there are three races between the electric vehicle P100D and its German competitor Mercedes-AMG GT 63 4-Door.

If Tesla wins this time?

Under the hood of a powerful car is a Mercedes twin-turbo V8 engine with a power of 577 horsepower, which makes it a formidable opponent for any candidate, whether a two-door car or electric super-sedan.

Yes, this car’s impressive specifications, but despite this, the car makes Mercedes-AMG GT 63 4-Door both at the start and throughout the race – standard 402 meters.

We also show the race where both cars begin to accelerate from a speed of 80 km/h. Poor “gasoline monster”, very sorry for him. Model S in a heartbeat went from German. But I must admit that in this race a little mistake the driver of Mercedes-AMG.

It is noteworthy that the American electric vehicle and its petrol competitor spent approximately the same amount of electricity and gasoline, respectively. They lost fuel to overcome about 80 km.

