Drag racing between the Tesla Model S and Mercedes-AMG GT 63
This seven-minute video on YouTube is a little different that actually there are three races between the electric vehicle P100D and its German competitor Mercedes-AMG GT 63 4-Door.
If Tesla wins this time?
Under the hood of a powerful car is a Mercedes twin-turbo V8 engine with a power of 577 horsepower, which makes it a formidable opponent for any candidate, whether a two-door car or electric super-sedan.
Yes, this car’s impressive specifications, but despite this, the car makes Mercedes-AMG GT 63 4-Door both at the start and throughout the race – standard 402 meters.
We also show the race where both cars begin to accelerate from a speed of 80 km/h. Poor “gasoline monster”, very sorry for him. Model S in a heartbeat went from German. But I must admit that in this race a little mistake the driver of Mercedes-AMG.
It is noteworthy that the American electric vehicle and its petrol competitor spent approximately the same amount of electricity and gasoline, respectively. They lost fuel to overcome about 80 km.