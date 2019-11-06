Drake shared a photo of his son
After just a few weeks after Drake’s son was two years old, the rapper went to Instagram to share a beautiful new photo of the little boy where he shows his love to the father on their clothes!
33-year-old Drake was holding his 2-year-old son Adonis in the big secret from the public, but he shared a rare photo of a baby in its history in Instagram November 4th. The picture contained only a part of the leg of Adonis, where he proudly wears socks with the inscription “I love (smiley face) daddy.” Fans have yet to see a picture of the behalf of Adonis, and little is known about what kind of relationship the rapper with his son. The mother of Adonis, Sophie Brusco originally from France, and it is unclear how Tim Drake is even able to see her little guy who just turned two on October 11.
The assumption that Sophie became pregnant by Drake, began in the spring of 2017, but the rumors quickly dissipated. However, Pusha T brought them to light in may 2018, when he released the song “The Story of Adidon” — the title track Drizzy Diss. In the song Pusha sounds: “Sophie knows everything, like your mother, but the flavors on it is insane, the child is passionate about, he’s deeper than rap, we’re talking about character, let me be aware of the facts, You Harbor child, let that boy come home, a ruthless mother, he plays a border patrol, Adonis is your son, and he deserves more than a press release by Adidas, it’s real, like that child, respect this girl, forget that she’s a porn star let her be your world.”
Drake has not responded directly to the allegations that Adonis was his son at the time. However, he released his album “Scorpion” in a month (29 June 2018), and confirmed the news that he has a child. The recognition came in the song “Emotionless”, where Drake sang: “See how we live I wasn’t hiding my child from the world, I was hiding the world from your child.”
He also sang about the Adonis in the song “March 14”, which was inspired by the date when he learned that he was going to be a father. “Sandy told me that all it takes is once, and all it takes is one time” — he sang in one verse. “S ***, we met only two times”. He also vowed to be “devoted” father and apologized to his son for raising him in a family where his parents are not together.
At a time when the song was released, Adonis was eight and a half months, and Drake told me that he had met with him only “once” (the previous Christmas). I hope, since he spends more time with her little guy!