Drama in the air: the pilot of the plane lost consciousness, but he was replaced by colleague flying on vacation…
During the flight from British Manchester to the Portuguese city of Funchal (Madeira island) was a real drama. 40-year-old pilot of a passenger plane Boeing 757 British budget airline Jet2 suddenly felt ill and lost consciousness. Fortunately, among the passengers of this flight was his co — pilot from the same company flying on vacation. He took the controls and safely made an emergency landing in Porto. According to the newspaper the Sun, the unconscious pilot was hospitalized immediately after landing.
“They made an announcement about such a situation. And another pilot who was on vacation, came forward from the back rows. He offered his services to the crew and entered the cockpit. He remained there until, until I helped the doctors unload his colleague from the plane. That brought on a wheelchair with an oxygen mask on her face,” — said one of the passengers, the Bank officer Nicholas banks. Passengers stuck at the airport in Port for a few hours.
