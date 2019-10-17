Drama in the air: the plane Kate Middleton and Prince William caught in a terrible storm and could not go…
Kate Middleton and Prince William, who are now in Pakistan, had to endure a very unpleasant minutes. When Their Majesties were returning to Islamabad from Lahore, where they spent the rest of the day, their plane, Voyager, assigned to the British air force, was in a severe storm on approach to the destination. The plane caught in turbulence, greatly shaken. Around lightning. Flight, according to witnesses, was like a roller coaster. People planted in chairs.
“Few of us have got into such turbulence”, “to be Honest, I have never felt such nervousness in the plane,” said, who accompanied the royals correspondents.
The pilot tried to make a landing at different airports. As a result, according to the newspaper Express, it was decided to return to Lahore.
Prince William, who himself was a former pilot of the helicopter ambulance, tried to personally make sure that all passengers on Board, including their assistants and journalists are safe. He went to all those present, and even joked, trying to lift them up, saying that he was flying the plane.
It is not known when the Duke and Duchess will be able to fly to the destination again and how it will affect their work schedule.
The aircraft returned to Lahore
