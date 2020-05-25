Dramatic for team Milevsky finished the final of the Cup of Belarus (video)
BATE
In the final of the Cup of Belarus met two leader of the Belarusian football – BATE and “Dinamo-Brest”.
The fate of the match was decided by a single goal Zakhar Volkov scored 22-year-old defender on 121 minutes. It should be noted in the fateful episode of impulsive and chaotic players “Dynamo” in their own penalty area.
Add that to the end of the first extra time the injured Artem Milevskiy and could not continue the match.
Before that BATE never passed the Brest club in this competition.
Thus, “yellow-blue” for the fourth time won the Cup of Belarus and became the sole leader by quantity of the won titles. “Belshina”, Soligorsk “Shakhtar” and two “Dinamo” from Minsk and Brest – three trophy.