Dramatic series penalt weavile Peremoga fnalu Cup of Ukraine
Dynamo – Volodar of the Cup of Ukraine season-2019/20
Ploschi have harkovi at USC “Metalist” proykov final Cup of Ukraine, in yakomu sustris “Vorskla” and “Dinamo”.
I vakili Poltavs on the 11th Guilin – Ruslan Stepanyuk zamiska Brazil gate Georgia Busana – 1:0.
However Seredin have half spillane Benjamina Verbicha Dynamo srpnja I – 1:1.
Although vdotn grove teritoralna Periago Kiyan, I in basic of I dodatkovi hour more not smyvka.
Have ser penalt pers 7 udaru futbolli oboh teams wykonali perfect. Ale z nastupna their two udaru Poltavs not realseal zhodnogo and Kayani – lachey 50%.
However tsogo viyavilos dostatno for zavoevannye 12th through Europe non-stop from their history of the Cup of Ukraine.
Highlights of the match Vorskla – Dynamo – on Sait itslogo of movnik fnalu of the Cup of Ukraine.