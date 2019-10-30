Dream job: a vacancy for a traveler with a salary of $32 thousand
Wowcher British organization that help consumers make best purchase, announced the opening of dream jobs — the company is looking for the traveler with an annual salary of 25 thousand pounds sterling (about 32 thousand dollars).
This was reported on the website of the company, writes Lenta.ru.
As stated in the job description, the responsibilities of employee will include travel around the world and maintain social networks.
“Go to the far corners of the world, creating unique content for Wowcher, conducting the chronicle of your adventures through YouTube, blogs and social networks. We look forward to you have shown how incredible is the offer Wowcher Travel, and what an amazing time can be obtained from one of our many deals around the world. Simply put, we want you to have experienced the adventure of a lifetime and together created something wonderful; time to fly!” says conditions on the website of the company.
Received this work must be within 12 months of travel in 40 different directions, taking pictures of what is happening, to blog about trips and create content on social networks.
“…including Las Vegas, new York, Bali, Thailand, Disneyland, Dubai, Venice, Iceland and many others. Visit historical sites in each of the places”, — stated on the website.
In addition, in all the traveling employee is allowed to take one friend, which may vary each trip. It is noted that all that is required from the ideal candidate is 18 years of age, a passport and love to travel.
As the application form, you must publish a 30-second video on “Why I’m the perfect candidate for this job” in Instagram or Twitter, mention the company and Wowcher to mention three of his friends.
Applications will be accepted until 30 December 2019.