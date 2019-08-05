“Dream of Hollywood”: the daughter of Alla Pugacheva and Maxim Galkin was surprised by the talent in “the storyteller” (video)
The daughter of Alla Pugacheva and Maxim Galkin Lisa — the girl is talented. She paints and does crafts, and dance can. Recently on the fan page to 5-year-old Lisa in a social network Instagram has video, which reveals another talent of the baby — she knows how to write fairy tales, said “TV”.
“And how beautifully all began”, — jokingly commented on a hilarious clip account administrators. The movie takes Alla. Lisa emotionally tells the tale of the rose, and in between chewing his lunch.
“Harry Galkin — grandson of Philip Kirkorov”: husband Pugacheva surprised strange confession (video)
“The tree grew old. And below it, growing Bush with white roses. These roses were magical. When someone came up and was stuck by the rose thorns were magical. Pricked and turned into a dragon. Everything!” — says the girl, sits down and starts wolfing the food.
“Evil rose…”, — says Alla Pugacheva.
“This evil thorns and rose good. She puts to bed and wipes his ass“, laughing, said Lisa.
View this post in Instagram
And at this point the mother stops recording. So to know whether rose is famous for some more good deeds, we can only guess. As always, commentators have showered the parents and the Lisa compliments and good wishes.
“The degree of vulgarity promoted”: lewd fondling Kirkorov and Barnabas enraged the Network (video)
“Artistic Lisa, all parents,” “the Artist, at her Hollywood is crying!”, “A wonderful miracle, not a girl,” “Lisa the beauty artist is ready and not have to learn it”, “the Beauty of what a good girl!!”, “What she’s artistic”, “Storyteller”, “Lisa is so cool! It is always so cool “offended” when people don’t quite understand her story“”What little children magic, smart, sweet! Really want to watch them as they develop! They have everything!” write enthusiastic commentators.
As previously reported “FACTS”, the daughter of Donna has mastered the art of massage, dad was very happy.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter