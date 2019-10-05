Dreams “to bury”: Putin got a funny caricature of the dollar
The statement of the President of Russia Vladimir Putin about the imminent collapse of the dollar, the network responded with humor.
A cartoon with the tag #dollar is dead (#dollar and grandfather) published in his Twitter the artist: Andrei Petrenko.
Russian President Vladimir Putin at the meeting of the forum “Russian energy week” “predicted” the imminent collapse of the American currency, accusing the US administration, which, according to him, using the dollar “as a political weapon”, barring the dollar payments to Iran, North Korea and Venezuela.
“His hands began to cut the branch on which you sit. And soon they will fall”, — quotes the President “Interfax”.