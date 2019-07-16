Dress disappoint: Lesya Nikityuk was criticized for bad outfit (photos)
Popular TV presenter Les nikitiuk, caught the Bridal bouquet at the wedding of Regina Todorenko and Vlad Topalov in Italy, shone on the red carpet of Odessa film festival. For publication she chose a shimmering, fitted gown with slit from the thigh and a plunging neckline, accentuating her slender figure.
Your way it complemented the beige heels, soft curls and delicate makeup.
Subscribers in the comments write that this dress Les looks too thin and her Breasts disappeared altogether.
“Lesya I wish you be the best. But, no offense, your dress — “not ale”, “Les, dress is so-so. And you class”, “to Separate Les and separately dress — super. Together — not good”, “Dress disappoint”, “I Love you! But the dress is bad”, “I Love you, but the outfit… How? You are so stylish and popular”, “Dress not to face. As blue came”, “Lisaaa, you have such good taste, but this hair and dress, I’m sorry,” — commented on the outfit nikitiuk subscribers.
Les admitted that during a short stay in Italy, she allowed herself all sorts of Goodies, including your favorite pasta. But it did not affect her figure.
Nikitiuk showed its delicious forms in a seductive swimsuit.
See also the best outfits of the Odessa film festival.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter