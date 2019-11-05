“Dress-duty”: Loboda excited fans deep cleavage (video)
Popular Ukrainian singer Svetlana Loboda has posted online the video, which showed how at home trying on frilly outfit, while demonstrating spectacular toned body.
During fitting, the singer began to dance and “accidentally” opened a “uniform” with epaulettes, which, as it turned out, was not wearing a bra. What kept her jumpsuit, not entirely clear, but the chest stars in this show “three quarters”.
“Ordinary evening”,signed video Svetlana.
Users have come to love the “pranks” of the singer.
The tone of the discussion asked the wife of Alexander Revva Angelica.
“Damn. well you! The screen burst” — she wrote in a joking manner.
Fans warmly supported her: “Bomba”, “My love”, “the Most beautiful girl of Russia!” The most stylish! The most glamorous!”, “Dress hot”, “Fire”, “Gorgeous”, “Brilliant and elegant”, “True Diva”, “beautiful As always” “Cool,” “Pretty woman.”
It is characteristic that among the comments were not vicious messages of hate, and the post within a few hours gained more than three hundred thousand views.
As previously wrote “FACTS”, Svetlana Loboda, which is often attributed to the novel with the soloist of the Rammstein Till Lindemann, celebrated with him his birthday. In Instagram the singer, who was 37 years, published a photo of the holiday party. At the celebration, invited the team of the singer and her friends.
