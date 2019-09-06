Dress in peas and boots: Zendaya at a social event
September 6, 2019
23-year-old singer and actress Zendaya attended the event organized by the cosmetics brand Lancome, in honor of the launch of her perfume Idole Eau De Parfum.
The presentation was held in new York. Zendaya came at her in an interesting dark dress in peas, which combined with a leather strap at the waist and high leather boots-bottomtime heels.
Hair Actresses were assembled in the tail, in the ears sparkled earrings with loose stones, and on her face was beautiful and rich. The image of the girl was very feminine and beautiful.
Zendaya with a smile on her face posed for the paparazzi and looked brilliant.