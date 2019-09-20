Dress weighing up to 23 kg and dancing Verka Serduchka: famous Ukrainian singer got married (photos…
Katya Gumenyuk, known as the singer Assol, married 19.09.19. Her choice was a business analyst Artem Taranenko, which Katya studied in one group at the University of London Coventry.
A lavish wedding was walking in one of the most expensive places in the capital — the Banquet hall of Regent Hill. At the celebration, invited more than 150 guests.
The bride appeared before the guests with luxurious Quinceanera dress, studded with pearls, with a long train. The bride’s head was adorned with a diadem with precious stones. The groom led the bride’s father — a prominent businessman Igor Gumenyuk, and was accompanied by two little girls in tutus. They carried a long veil of the bride.
By the way, Kate had had to be nervous about the dress. She was carrying it and the accessories in a separate box from London. But the airline has lost valuable Luggage. Returned only three days later.
Guests at the wedding were entertained by the presenters Yuriy Gorbunov and Katya Osadchaya. Under the hit in the performance of Tina Karol “Namal Tobi SOR” Katya performed a dance with her father.
Guests lit the hits Dmitry Montica and Verka Serduchka. Sang and the bride herself. She dedicated the song to her husband.
The network got a few videos of the star of the wedding.
