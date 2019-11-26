Dress weight of 28 kg and a bird on his head: Anastasia Saturday showed the outfit for “Miss universe”…
The representative of Ukraine at the international contest “Miss universe” (Miss Univrse) Anastasia Saturday that it has received a visa to the United States, introduced the national costume. The outfits in the competition the most attention. Designers display in costumes national symbols and traditions, interweave codes and messages for companies. By long tradition the most beautiful costume gets a special prize from the organizing Committee of “Miss universe”.
“We always spend a lot of effort and creativity in the preparation of the national costume. First, we love our country and secondly it is a message from us to the world” — says about the suit is the Chairman of the National Committee of “Miss Ukraine universe” Anna Filimonova.
The symbol of this year was green. In this color scheme made the outfit Anastasia Saturday, it’s called “Green Ukraine”. Costume idea is to show the country from the height of bird flight: with meadows, fertile land, forests, rivers, unique flora and fauna.
The costume was created by design Studio SVITLO, which is the fourth year prepares the outfits for the women of “Miss Ukraine universe”. For the manufacture of costume has been used 1000 of rags of different shades of green and textures. Outfit decorated with feathers, sequins and lace with 3D effect.
Headdress made of twigs, stalks, mallow, corn stalks, and the inside mounted lights. All items are handmade masters Studio SVITLO. The costume weighs 28 kg. the manufacture of the costume painstakingly worked with a team of 10 people for 2.5 months.
We will remind, Anastasia Saturday at first refused visa in USA. Only after publicity in the media with the second attempt, the girl was allowed to go to the competition.
In an interview with “FACTS,” the beauty told about how were going to win, as he prepares to contest than a will to conquer the world audience.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter