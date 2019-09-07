Dressed in a “naked” dress: Kaia Gerber copied the image of her mother Cindy Crawford (photo)
Supermodel Kaia Gerber has celebrated its 18th anniversary on September 3, but actively busy at fashion Week in new York, only now found the time to really celebrate your birthday. Young beauty threw a party at new York hotel The Edition, where he was invited close friends and relatives.
The birthday girl, according to Daily Mail, dressed in a very revealing dress by Versace: black leather mini-skirt with high front slit and top in the shape of a corset with straps and a collar resembling the collar. At her feet was a kind of boots — also from the comfort straps. Kaya also made a voluminous updo and garish makeup. Overall, the outfit was thinking about sadomasochism.
The media noticed that Gerber has copied several of her star mom Cindy Crawford, which was one of the most famous models of her time. On the one hand, the Kaia dress is very reminiscent of the outfit that Cindy in 1992 appeared at the ceremony MTV VMA. The dress was Crawford long. On the other hand, Kaya is clearly inspired one of the bold images, in which Cindy took to the catwalk in the 1990-ies. Fans remarked on the striking resemblance of mother and daughter.
Miss Gerber was accompanied by a mysterious man in a “knit red dress” and black socks up to the knee.
Cindy Crawford on her birthday, came in the gold suit and wig, rhinestone — arm with her husband Randy Gerber.
In honor of the 18th anniversary of the magazine British Vogue published an interview with Kaya and for the first time placed her picture on the cover.
