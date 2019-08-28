Drew a pair of third round of the Cup of Ukraine on football
Wednesday, August 28, in the capital House of football was held the draw for the third preliminary round of the Cup of Ukraine on football (at this stage of the tournament in the fight for the trophy will join six representatives of the elite division, occupying 7–12-th place in the current table of the Premier League).
With a light hand of the famous former football player, now coach of the national team of Ukraine among veterans Anatoly Demyanenko and assistant coach of the youth national team (U18) Yeghishe Melikyan Cup pairs formed:
Kremin (Kremenchuk) — Olimpik (Donetsk)
“Nikolaev” — “Chernomorets” (Odessa)
“Obolon-Brovar” (Kyiv) — “Gornyak-Sport” (Horishni Marshes)
Alyans, OOO (Lime Valley) — The Balkans (Dawn)
“Bucovina” (Chernivtsi) — “Lions”
“Meany” — “Volyn” (Lutsk)
“Ingulets” (Petrovo) — Karpaty (Lviv)
“Dinaz” (Vyshgorod) — Alexandria
“Agribusiness” (Volochysk) — “Dnepr-1”
“Movement” (Lviv) — “Mariupol”
The matches will be played on September 25 and only meeting of the “movement” — “Mariupol” will be held on October 2, since the base Cup day in the wards of Alexander Babic scheduled Premier League match against Dynamo.
Photo ffu.ua
