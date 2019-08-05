Drew rivals Dynamo in the knockout stages of the Champions League

Monday, August 5, at the headquarters of UEFA in Nyon held the draw for the knockout stages of the Champions League. In the case of successful completion Belgian “Brugge” (matches 6 and 13 August) of the Kiev “Dynamo” will challenge a place in the group stage of the tournament in the confrontation with the strongest pair in Basel (Switzerland) — LASK (Austria). The first match of the wards Alexander Khatskevich will play on 20 or 21 August in the hotel, second — 27 or August 28 in his field.

Another couple on a “descent League” is “Basaksehir Istanbul” (Turkey)/Olympiacos (Greece) — “Krasnodar” (Russia)/Porto (Portugal).

And on the “Path of Champions” in the round of the playoffs will agree:

Cluj (Romania)/Celtic (Scotland) — Slavia (Czech Republic)

“Dynamo” (Zagreb, Croatia)/”Ferencvaros” (Hungary) — Maribor (Slovenia)/Rosenborg (Norway)

“Young Boys” (Switzerland) — “Tsrvena The Star” (Serbia)/Copenhagen (Denmark)

APOEL (Cyprus)/”Karabakh” (Azerbaijan) — PAOK (Greece)/AFC Ajax (Netherlands)

Recall that the winners of the round of play-offs will progress to the group stage of the Champions League, and the losers (and the losers of the third qualifying round) will continue to struggle in the group stage of the Europa League.

Guaranteed payments from UEFA for the group stage of the Champions League are 15,25 million euros, Europa League — 2.92 million

