Dried plums may slow the loss of bone tissue
Medical specialists of Florida (USA) found a beneficial property of prunes. Dried plums may slow bone loss during aging, reports the edition Nutrients.
Scientific publication presented to readers a review of 24 research, which was conducted in 2017. The results confirmed the positive effects of fruits on human body.
At the University of Florida scientists interested in indicators of the health of 236 women in menopause. Women were divided into two groups and had consumed 100 g prunes 100 g dried apples daily for a year. In the framework of the work carried out a bone scan after 3, 6 And 12 months. In the end, it turned out that the ladies who ate dried plums, mineral density of bone tissue was greater compared to participants from the other group.
According to Professor Bahram of Arjmandi, in recent decades, the prunes became the most vitamin product. It’s very long been used for medicinal purposes. The product contains nicotinic acid, gamma-tocopherol, alpha-tocopherol, folic and ascorbic acid, beta-carotene, vegetable fiber, fructose, sucrose, glucose, Riboflavin. Dried fruit also has large amounts of potassium, magnesium, silicon, calcium, sodium, phosphorus, iodine, iron, copper, molybdenum, zinc and many other elements.
Dried plum allows you to keep your bones healthy, as it keeps their density. Expert calls work fruit synergy necessary to prevent the loss of minerals in bone tissues. The latter can cause osteoporosis.