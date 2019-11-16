Drink divadlo: Lesya Nikityuk amused network funny photo from Prague
Popular Ukrainian TV presenter Les nikitiuk has published in Instagram photo from Prague, where she now rests.
“Good outradio! I’m drinking divadlo and eat supadio!!! Your Letadlo”, — she wrote.
The network actively discussing the leading photo and even give her advice on how you should spend the time in Prague.
“Go to Four Roses)) the beer there is very delishiss)))”, — told one of the users.
“If in the morning, acurada”, — said the second.
“Most of the pumps that the bread thrown in the trash (((therefore, I welcome the food off your plate)))” — wrote one of the fans nikitiuk.
As he wrote, “FACTS”, recently the TV presenter has pleased his fans with a photo from a holiday in Egypt.
In the first day she showed as she met the property, covering the room a festive table with a personalized cake, decorated bed traditional swans and hearts made from towels, Osipov bed of rose petals.
