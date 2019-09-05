Drink this remarkable beverage and get rid of excess weight, edema and toxins! Look, tea diet on 1 day!
This is not only a delicious drink, which dulls the sense of hunger, but he is also great for detoxification of the entire body and removes excess fluid!
Every day millions of people start their day with a hot Cup of tea. Some drink it with sugar, some without, some drink green tea with black tea.
We know that tea is beneficial, but not everyone knows about the properties of green tea.
Moreover, many of us haven’t heard about the tea diet, diet green tea and milk.
Diet with milk and green tea are popular among those who want to lose weight and maintain your normal weight.
One-day diet with green tea and milk.
Just one day of this diet with milk and green tea you can lose from 0.2 to 0.7 pounds of weight (excess fluid in the body).
Diet milk-tea is recommended only for one day, not more often than 2-3 times a month.
A prescription diet with green tea and milk
You will need:
1,5 l milk
2 tablespoons of green tea good quality
My recommendation is to use real green tea from healthy grocery store, don’t use tea bags because you will not feel any effect.
Preparation:
Heat milk to 70 degrees (this is important — the milk must not be too hot), add 2 tablespoons of green tea. Cover and let it stay for 20 minutes. Then strain and drink.
It is recommended to drink 1 Cup of milk-tea during the day every 2 hours.
Tea with milk is absorbed better because the tea facilitates the digestion of milk and milk alleviates the effects of caffeine.
At the same time, it is recommended to drink plain water throughout the day.
You should drink at least 2 litres of water a day, this is mandatory, because the milk and green tea are strong diuretics and you need to replenish the water balance in the body.
You will not feel hunger, because the milk-tea frees the body from hunger.
Contraindications: intolerance to milk, kidney and gall bladder and low blood pressure. If you have a chronic illness, consult your doctor.