Drink this water morning and evening and you will see what happens!
A simple way to rejuvenate your body and prolong youth.
In the preventive purposes from April to December of boiled water can be drunk in the morning before Breakfast and evening after dinner.
The Eastern way of healing
Take 1 l of pure water and boil it for so long until one-fourth liters – 1 Cup.
This glass and drink. Why after a long boiling of pure water is healthful for Tibetan medical science is not a mystery.It is known that water is the ideal medium.
Together with water in the body-entered information, the aim is to improve, first you need to clear the water from all the random information layers. Therefore, the water is filtered (take or stream), and then boil: when boiling a collapse accidentally caused a structure able to carry adverse information.
But boiling is only half the battle. Now clean water is necessary to charge positive, useful information. This can be a good, kind words or thoughts, wishes health and longevity for yourself and your family.Believers can say a prayer, glorifying the Creator (no matter what language). After reading of prayers should lightly blow on the water, like telling her spoken information. To enhance the action of prayer can be repeated. Charged thus water drink slowly SIPS.
It is also good to wash it. The prayer-charged water, particularly rapidly and visibly helps children.
In addition to the healing of existing diseases, the text blocks a ward of future diseases that the aging body, how to think, not to avoid.