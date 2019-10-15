Drinking tea protects the brain from age related damage
Regular consumption of tea is an effective prevention of age-related changes in the brain, is destructive operating on its cells. To such conclusion scientists from the National University of Singapore.
Data received by the Singapore researchers, published in the journal Aging. According to scientists, the habit of drinking tea “has a positive effect on the structure of the brain.”
This conclusion was made based on the results of observation, which was conducted over several dozens of persons aged 60 years and older. Experts were able to ensure that those people who drank tea at least four times a week for 25 years, the elderly were better organized neuronal connections between brain regions.
“The lovers of the beverage of cognitive function 50% better than those who does not drink tea,” said in this regard, the lead author of a new study Feng lei.
The most useful for the brain was green and black teas, and Oolong.