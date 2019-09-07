Drinking tea reduces the risk of death from various diseases
Scientists have found that people who drink tea by 24% reduces personal risk of death from various diseases, associated with disorders of the cardiovascular system.
The study, which established a connection between drinking tea and better protection of people from death, was conducted by French experts. The object of their observations was 131 thousand people treated at the Center for preventive medicine in Paris.
At first the people were divided into two groups: coffee drinkers and tea drinkers. The experts tracked how many of the subjects consumed these beverages. Thus arose the category: people who drink more than four cups a day, consume one to three cups and do not consume neither coffee nor tea.
Researchers monitored how varied the performance of the humans in the groups of coffee lovers and tea lovers. After analyzing the data obtained during the observation period, the researchers came to the conclusion that unlike coffee, tea is much better supported health project participants.
“The use of tea reduced the risk of death from various diseases, and this was especially noticeable in smokers or people who quit Smoking,” — said the scientists.
Their observation showed that among the fans of coffee the risk of developing heart disease is generally higher than among people who prefer all the other drinks tea.