Drinking water in the U.S. contaminated by toxic substances at a greater rate than previously thought
According to a new report, tap water in the United States is polluted with toxic fluoride chemicals with greater speed, than previously thought. This writes Fox News.
“It is almost impossible to avoid contaminated drinking water from these chemicals,” said David Andrews, senior researcher at the environmental working group and co-author of the report.
The chemicals, known as perfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), resistant to degradation, and can affect much more than 110 million Americans. This figure previously appeared in the reports of the Working group on the environment (EWG) for 2018 on the basis of unpublished data of the Agency for environmental protection of the United States.
It is known that some chemicals cause cancer, liver damage, low birth weight and other health problems.
“The results confirm that the number of Americans exposed to PFAS from contaminated tap water was considerably underestimated by previous research as the Agency for the protection of the environment and from their own research EWG,” — said in the report.
Some of the highest levels were found in Miami, Philadelphia, New Orleans, Northern new Jersey and new York.
Man-made chemicals used in products such as Scotchguard, Teflon and fire-fighting foam.
The group took samples of tap water from 44 locations in 31 States and found that only in the Meridian (Mississippi), where residents get their drinking water from wells, it was not revealed traces of chemicals. Only the Seattle (WA), and Tuscaloosa (al), had less than one part per trillion, which is considered the permissible content of chemical substances.
The security office United States environmental protection Agency (EPA) is aware of contamination but has not yet been established no national standards for chemicals in drinking water.