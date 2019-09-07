Drinks can now be ordered with home delivery (PHOTO)

Loading...

Residents of Toronto can now order your favorite drinks directly to your home via the app foodora.

LCBO has partnered with foodora app that will allow users to order alcohol and have a delivery straight to your door.

Users will be able to choose from a specific list of Beers, ciders, wines and other alcoholic beverages. Delivery will take approximately 60 minutes after the order.

All deliverymen foodora can ask the buyer documents.

“If the recipient is unable to produce a valid ID, will be in a state of alcoholic intoxication or attempt to purchase alcohol for minors or in any state of intoxication of a person, the delivery will be cancelled and the penalty will be applied in the amount of $20,” – said in a press release from the LCBO.

In this pilot project will involve the following LCBO stores:

• LCBO Store #17 in the Distillery District, located on 222 Front Street East

• LCBO Store #18 in Liberty Village, 85 Hanna Avenue, Unit 103

• LCBO Store #534 in Roncesvalles Village, located in 2290 Dundas Street West

• LCBO Store #511 in Clarence Square, located at 49 Spadina Avenue

• LCBO Store #15, located on 232 Dupont Street

• LCBO Store #411 located at 547 Yonge Street

• LCBO Store #214, located on The Queensway

• LCBO Store #149, located on The Kingsway

Customers can order alcohol from 10am, but the last order can be done about an hour before the shops close. Shipping will cost $6.