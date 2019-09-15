Drinks, which should be abandoned after 50 years
Today we will talk not about alcohol everyone knows what abuse they should not. We will tell you about the drinks that seem harmless but actually can cause serious harm.
Doctors believe that each age has its limitations in food habits – what we can afford in 30 years, 50 becomes dangerous. It is connected not only with aging but also with the fact that over the years accumulate more and more diseases and disorders in the body.
The first thing is to say goodbye – sweet soda. European experts believe soda is one of the main culprits of the obesity epidemic. In a single Cup of this soda can be 3-5 teaspoons of sugar. That is, only two glasses of the drink cover the daily rate of sugar that can be consumed without harm. Now, many manufacturers use instead of sugar substitutes, but many of them cause only harm.
Discard from your diet all instant drinks like coffee 3-in-1, granulirovanii teas or dry jelly. They all contain empty calories and will not bring any benefit. Their main danger is not only in the Sahara, and that these drinks are very rich in colors and flavors.
Another beverage that you should give up fruit juice. Even if you do squeeze it, remember that fruits contain sugar. To make one glass of orange juice should be about three fruit. To eat so much at a time, few can, but to drink a glass of juice easily. But juice does not contain fiber, which slows the absorption of fruit sugars.