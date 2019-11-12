Drip 5 drops on your hand and wipe your face to erase wrinkles and blemishes for 15 days
Time is cruel even to such beautiful creatures as women. Years painted on their beautiful faces wrinkles and sometimes dark spots.
These troubles appear the sooner, the drier the skin the woman. That is why cosmetologists are advised to regularly moisturize and nourish it. Natural oils cope with this task better than any artificial creams. We present to you the top most popular oils for the skin.
The best face oil
1. Jojoba oil
Jojoba is an evergreen plant common in North American deserts. Separated from his oil has a unique composition.
It contains Aksenova acid, which improves cell metabolism and tissue regeneration of the skin, useful for skin begenova, Neronova and oleic acid. Its almost identical to the collagen produced by the human.
2. Castor oil
Castor oil is often used to strengthen hair, eyebrows, eyelashes. But for the skin around the eyes it is also very useful. It contains oleic, linoleic, ricinoleate acid, are quickly digested. Unlike other oils does not create a greasy film on the face while drying.
3. Olive oil
It is a universal tool. It inside to use and useful, and outwardly. Olive oil is more moisturizing than nourishing the skin. In addition, it is basic, it can be combined with other cosmetic products. For example, add a few drops to night cream.
4. Almond oil
Almonds — another product, the benefit from which can be extracted endlessly. It is rich in protein and unsaturated fats that nourish the body from the inside. And fat-soluble vitamins, magnesium, calcium and other minerals that nourish the skin externally.
Almond oil has a light whitening effect. It revitalizes skin and restores its tone.
5. Flaxseed oil
Flaxseed oil differs from other oils in that it contains proteins. This is due to its rejuvenating effect on the skin.
With regular use of Flaxseed oil is a lifting effect. Smart oval face without surgery — the dream of many women.
6. Rosehip oil
Rosehip oil contains more than fifteen kinds of fatty acids. A large mass of it falls on linoleic and linolenic acid, which increase protective forces of the epidermis. This oil is also rich in vitamin A, which fights against aging of the skin, and vitamin C, which protects skin from free radical damage and saturates it with oxygen.
7. Sea buckthorn oil
Sea buckthorn oil contains phospholipids that restore the lipid metabolism in tissues. After its application the skin becomes greasy and shiny. It is also rich in sterols, anti-inflammatory substances that work as an antiseptic.
Fruit acids sea buckthorn oils have rejuvenating and healing effect: smooths the skin, promotes healing of wounds, relieve irritation.
8. Peach oil
Vitamins A and E, which are contained in peach oil, increase the turgor of the skin, gently moisturize and even out. Vitamin B15 improves the blood flow in the tissues. After use the skin feels nice and velvety, like a peach.
9. Coconut oil
Rejuvenating effect on the skin produce myristic and lauric acid contained in coconut oil. Folic acid and thiamine are struggling with rashes and acne.
Also coconut oil is used to combat burns and as protection from the sun’s rays. It regenerates and renews the skin at the cellular level.
What kind of oil is best for persons up to you. They are all natural, so no harm will not cause. Focus on how the use of oil speaks of your skin. After use, it should get better, be firmer, toned, smooth and pleasant to the touch. And what is very important — must not be fat and covered with foil.
At the moment, the responses of women indicate that the best oil for face olive and coconut. Use them most. Perhaps because they are the most common and inexpensive. And it proves once again that the best can be available.