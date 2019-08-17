Driver record dose marijuana kill 5 people in a car accident in new York: the court decided the fate of the criminal
A member of the Bloods gang who killed five on the new York highway last year, was the second highest levels of marijuana in the blood, which was carrying out the test a medical examiner have ever seen in a living specimen.
According to the New York Times, His Turner was sentenced to 27 years in prison for manslaughter and several other charges related to the accident on Valentine’s day in 2018 on long island. Then on the highway Ternet at speeds of 154 miles (257 km) per hour, he crashed into a car. All the victims were burned alive, said the Prosecutor’s office.
Ternet four times exceeded the speed limit set on the road on which he was riding. The speed of his car come to that, “which fly Airliners,” he said at the sentencing hearing, the district attorney of Suffolk Timothy Blue. The medical examiner said that Turner had “the second highest levels of marijuana that they have ever seen in a living specimen” in the accident, added Blue.
Turner, who was driving the stolen Chevy Camaro, crashed into the Mazda family McCoy, which then hit another car and crashed into a truck with gasoline, and then lit up. All four passengers in the Mazda were burned alive.
Each Turner and the dog also died after being thrown from a car. The driver of the truck suffered serious injuries to neck and spine. Turner, previously convicted for drug trafficking, earlier this year pleaded guilty to the charges against him related to the accident.
Before the sentencing hearing, he refused to leave his prison cell and would like to refute the confession of his guilt. Judge Fernando Camacho denied the motion and warned that Turner may rescind plea and go to jail if he did not appear before the court.