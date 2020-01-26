Drivers and athletes: the 25 most dangerous occupations in the United States
According to the Bureau of labor statistics, in 2018 was recorded 5250 fatal injuries related to work, slightly higher than the 2017. Although no work is completely risk-free, most of the work is relatively safe. However, there are many professions which are much more dangerous, and where the risk of dying more than 10 times higher compared to other professions. About it writes USA Today.
To determine the 25 most dangerous jobs in America, were reviewed fatal injuries for 71 of the profession in the framework of the Bureau of labor statistics “Census of fatal occupational injuries”. These occupations are ranked based on the number of accidents with a fatal outcome in 2018 100 000 employees, working full-time.
These dangerous jobs often involve the use of heavy machinery and often in dangerous places, for example on the roof of a building or in a remote desert.
Despite the dangers these workers face every day, many of them do not get high compensation. Most of the jobs in this list have average annual wages less than $41 000.
25. The drivers of industrial trucks and tractors
- The rate of fatal injuries in 2018: 6,8 per 100 000 workers.
- All injuries in 2018: 44 fatal injuries, 4970 non-fatal injuries.
- The most common cause of accidental deaths: traffic accidents
- Average annual wage: $34 750.
These employees typically handle materials in such places as warehouses, construction sites or plants, using equipment such as forklifts or trucks. Work typically requires precise control and coordination, as accidents can result in serious injury and sometimes death. In 2018, there were 44 accidents at work place among operators of industrial trucks and tractors, or 6.8 for every 100,000 people working in the profession.
Other potential dangers, such as over-voltage and downs, and inadvertent contact with objects or equipment also led to thousands of non-fatal injuries in 2018.
24. Athletes, coaches, judges, and related workers
- The rate of fatal injuries in 2018: 7.6 per 100 000 workers.
- All injuries in 2018: 22 fatal injuries, 1090 non-fatal injuries.
- The most common cause of accidental deaths: traffic accidents
- Average annual wage: $33 530
Such work can often require a lot of travel, and travel can be dangerous. In 2018 have been 22 deaths of athletes, coaches, referees and related workers, and 18 of these cases were related to a traffic accident, such as a car accident.
Serious injuries in this area have other, much more common causes. For example, strain or injury, such as sprains, accounted for nearly half of the 1090 injuries among Americans in 2018.
23. Mechanics and installers heating, air conditioning and refrigeration
- The rate of fatal injuries in 2018: 8.5 per 100,000 employees.
- All injuries in 2018: 40 fatal injuries non-fatal injuries 6900
- The most common cause of accident fatalities drop
- Average annual salary: $28 530
Mechanics and installers heating, air conditioning and cooling usually work in uncomfortable conditions, including in tight spaces and in high temperatures or low temperatures. Danger in the workplace may include, but not be limited to electric shock, burns, muscle strain and injuries associated with lifting heavy equipment. The fall accounted for the largest share of the 40 accidents on manufacture on a workplace in 2018.
22. Electricians
- The rate of fatal injuries in 2018: 8,8 per 100 000 workers.
- All injuries in 2018: 80 fatal injuries, 6350 non-fatal injuries.
- The most common cause of accident with a deadly outcome: exposure to harmful substances or environment
- Average annual wage: $55 190
Electricians repair and install power systems in a variety of settings, often working with dangerous voltage. In 2018, 80 electricians are killed and more than 6,300 are injured while working. Almost half of these deaths occurred as a result of exposure to harmful substances or the environment, including electric shock.
21. Specialists bus and truck mechanics and diesel engines
- The rate of fatal injuries in 2018: 9.5 per 100 000 workers.
- All injuries in 2018: 39 fatal injuries, 3610 non-fatal injuries.
- The most common cause of accident fatal contact with objects and equipment
- Average annual salary: $47,350
Mechanics work to upgrade or repair large vehicles with diesel engines. Vehicle and the objects on which mechanics need to work, pose a serious risk 17 people in this region died in 2018 as a result of contact with objects or equipment related to this occupation. Other causes of death include fires and explosions.
20. Operators of construction equipment
- The rate of fatal injuries in 2018: of 10.6 per 100,000 workers.
- All injuries in 2018: 39 fatal injuries, 2280 non-fatal injuries.
- The most common cause of accidental deaths: traffic accidents
- Average annual salary: $47 810
Construction zones can be particularly dangerous working conditions, and people working with heavy equipment such as bulldozers, wheel loaders, scrapers, and drilling rigs, subject to a relatively high risk of serious injury during operation. Hazardous working conditions may include falling objects, the other of the working equipment and power lines. In 2018 among Americans working in this specialty, there were 39 fatal injuries and 2280 non-fatal but serious injuries.
19. Operators of mining machines
- The rate of fatal injuries in 2018: 11 per 100 000 workers.
- All injuries in 2018: 9 fatal injuries, 370 non-fatal injuries.
- The most common cause of accident fatal contact with objects and equipment
- Average annual wages: $52 700
Mining has long been one of the most dangerous professions in the world because it involves working away underground in a potentially unstable tunnels with coal dust or other flammable materials. One of the worst disasters in workplace history was the collapse or explosion of the mine.
Today improved safety regulations and technology have sharply reduced the probability of death at work, but mining is still very dangerous.
18. Workers maintenance and repair
- The rate of fatal injuries in 2018, with 12.5 per 100,000 workers.
- All injuries in 2018: 64 fatal injuries, 21 130 non-fatal injuries.
- The most common cause of accident fatal contact with objects and equipment
- Average annual wages: $38 300
Workers maintenance and repair repair and maintain vehicles and buildings. The work can be dangerous, as workers in maintenance and repair often work in uncomfortable hot or cold conditions, in confined spaces or on top of the stairs.
17. Construction workers
- The rate of fatal injuries in 2018: 13 per 100,000 workers.
- All injuries in 2018: 259 fatal injuries, 20 430 non-fatal injuries.
- The most common cause of accident fatalities drop
- Average annual wage: $35 800
Construction sites are among the most hazardous work environments, and construction workers are much more susceptible to serious injuries than most American workers. On a certain day a construction worker can perform a wide range of tasks including moving materials, installing scaffolding, trenching and disposal of debris and other potential hazards from construction sites.
Because their work often occurs outdoors in all weather conditions and sometimes at heights — fall accounted for the largest share of 259 fatal injuries among construction workers in 2018.
16. Police officers and Sheriff’s
- The rate of fatal injuries in 2018: 13.7 per 100 000 workers.
- All injuries in 2018: 108 fatal injuries, 380 non-fatal injuries.
- The most common cause of accident fatalities: violence and other injuries
- Average annual wage: $61 380
Police and patrol officers are responsible for maintaining law and order and public security, which often means interacting with dangerous and violent persons. In the year 2018 in the performance of official duties killed more than 100 police officers and patrol officers. Most of these deaths were associated with injuries caused to other people or animals.
Police work can also include driving at high speeds, and many of the deaths of police officers in 2018 was also caused by accidents.
15. Supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers
- The rate of fatal injuries in 2018: 15.1 per 100 000 workers.
- All injuries in 2018: 46 fatal injuries, 3100 non-fatal injuries.
- The most common cause of accident fatalities: violence and other injuries obtained from people or animals
- Average annual salary: $66 140
Workers maintenance and repair are among the most dangerous jobs in the United States, with a rate of fatal injury of 12.5 per 100 000 workers, and those who control them, are often at greater risk of serious injury or death with ratio of 15.1 fatal injuries per 100,000 workers.
The largest proportion of fatal injuries among workers in the field occurred due to violent interactions with other humans or animals.
14. Assistants in the construction
- The rate of fatal injuries in 2018: 15.8 per 100 000 workers.
- All injuries in 2018: 11 fatal injuries, 3460 non-fatal injuries.
- The most common cause of accident fatalities drop
- Average annual wage: $31 200
Work may require the implementation of a number of physical tasks in all weather conditions, often on scaffolding or ladders at great heights. Of the 11 deaths among the helpers on construction sites in 2018, six were associated with falls. More than 1,000 non-fatal injuries were also caused by falls.
13. Agricultural workers
- The rate of fatal injuries in 2018: 18 per 100,000 workers.
- All injuries in 2018: 157 fatal injuries, 13 of 160 non-fatal injuries.
- The most common cause of accidental deaths: traffic accidents
- Average annual wage: $24 600
The work may involve the use of heavy equipment that can be dangerous. In accidents such as car accidents, accounts for the largest proportion of fatal injuries in the workplace for a variety of agricultural workers in 2018, followed by accidental contact with equipment and other objects.
12. Technical service representatives
- The rate of fatal injuries in 2018: us $ 18.6 per 100 000 workers.
- All injuries in 2018: 225 fatal injuries, 13 030 non-fatal injuries.
- The most common cause of accident fatalities: problems with equipment
- Average annual wage: $29 400
Maintenance workers usually work outdoors, maintaining the landscape and grounds of homes, campuses, hotels, parks, etc. the Work can be physically demanding and performed in all weather conditions. The work can be dangerous, largely because of the type of equipment which is regularly used by workers, such as chain saws, pruning shears and lawn mowers.
11. Installers and repairers power lines
- The rate of fatal injuries in 2018, with 19.3 per 100 000 workers.
- All injuries in 2018: 29 fatal injuries, 1 490 non-fatal injuries.
- The most common cause of accident with a deadly outcome: exposure to harmful substances or environment
- Average annual salary: $70 910
Installers and repairers power lines set up and repair infrastructure, such as electricity, telecommunications and fibre optic cables. Because people in this profession work around high voltage electrical wires and often at a considerable elevation, it is considered one of the most dangerous in the United States. In 2018 installers and repairers power lines was caused by 1 490 serious injuries, and in the workplace, it killed 29 people.
10. Supervisors working on landscaping, lawn care
- The rate of fatal injuries in 2018: 20,2 per 100 000 workers.
- All injuries in 2018: 48 fatal injuries, 1 990 non-fatal injuries.
- The most common cause of accident fatalities drop
- Average annual wage: $48 220
In 2018 were 48 work-related deaths. These workers often work in high places, and the largest proportion of fatal injuries among workers in the field occurred due to falls. Work can also be physically demanding, and the most common source 1 990 non-fatal injuries for people engaged in this profession in 2018, was an overreach.
9. Supervisor of building trades
- The rate of fatal injuries in 2018: 21 per 100,000 workers.
- All injuries in 2018: 144 fatal injuries, 5 390 non-fatal injuries.
- The most common cause of accident fatalities: incidents involving transport
- Average annual wage: 65 230 USD. USA
In 2018, among those employed were 144 fatal occupational injuries, or 21 per 100 000 workers.
Duties vary, but often include checking the progress of the work, work equipment and safety measures to ensure full compliance. Injuries from falls are the most common cause of serious injuries and the second most common cause of death at work..
8. Employees of the steel industry
- The rate of fatal injuries in 2018: 23.6 per 100 000 workers.
- All injuries in 2018: 15 fatal injuries, 800 non-fatal injuries.
- The most common cause of accident fatalities drop
- Average annual salary: $53 970
Metallurgical workers have one of the most dangerous jobs in the United States. Mounting of load-bearing structures for buildings and bridges not only requires great physical effort, but is dangerous because it is often performed at great heights. In 2018 among the workers of iron and steel production killed 15 people, and the largest share was associated with falls.
7. Farmers, ranchers and other leaders of agriculture
- The rate of fatal injuries in 2018: 24,7 per 100 000 workers.
- All injuries in 2018: 257 fatal injuries, 280 non-fatal injuries.
- The most common cause of accident fatalities: incidents associated with the technique
- Average annual wage: $67 950
Farmers, ranchers and others working in agriculture, often work with large animals and potentially dangerous machines. In this area of work, people are exposed to injuries from animals, accidents and contact with dangerous equipment — each of which led to dozens of deaths in 2018.
6. Truck drivers
- The rate of fatal injuries in 2018: 26 per 100,000 workers.
- All injuries in 2018: 966 fatal injuries, 78 of 520 non-fatal injuries.
- The most common cause of accidental deaths: traffic accidents
- Average annual wage: $38 800
Truck drivers work in one of the largest sectors of the U.S. economy, employing more than 3 million people. Because these drivers spend hours on the road, transporting goods, many of the injuries and deaths associated with transportation. Truck drivers have one of the total number of fatal injuries — 966, and one of the highest rates of non-fatal injuries — more than 78 000.
5. Waste collectors and recyclables
- The rate of fatal injuries in 2018: 44.3 per 100 000 workers.
- All injuries in 2018: 37 fatal injuries, 1 490 non-fatal injuries.
- The most common cause of accidental deaths: traffic accidents
- Average annual salary: $37 260
The garbage collectors and materials to be recycled in 2018 the number of fatal injuries amounted to 44.3 deaths per 100,000 workers. Because garbage collectors spend their days traveling around the area, accidents are the most common cause of fatal injuries on the job.
4. Roofers
- The rate of fatal injuries in 2018: 51.5 per 100 000 workers.
- All injuries in 2018: 96 fatal injuries, 2060 non-fatal injuries.
- The most common cause of accident fatalities drop
- Average annual wage: $39 970
Roofing work is one of the four occupations in which the level of fatal injuries in 2018 exceeded 50 deaths per 100,000 employees working full time. The installation or replacement of roofs is often done at significant heights, which increases the risk of serious injury. In fact, 74 of the 96 accidents fatalities that are suffered at work, has been classified as fall.
3. Aircraft pilots and flight engineers
- The rate of fatal injuries in 2018: 58.9 per 100 000 workers.
- All injuries in 2018: 70 fatal injuries, 490 non-fatal injuries.
- The most common cause of accident fatalities injuries associated with transport
- Average annual salary: $115 670
The most common injuries to pilots and engineers associated with transportation. For pilots involved in any accident, injuries can be fatal. The pilot’s job can be extremely difficult due to mental stress and demanding planning, but the fatigue is a risk. These risks, however, well compensated: average annual wage almost three times higher than the average for all occupations.
2. Fishers and related fishing workers
- The rate of fatal injuries in 2018: 77,4 per 100,000 workers.
- All injuries in 2018: 30 fatal injuries.
- The most common cause of accidental deaths: drowning
- Average annual salary: no data
At fishers and related fishing workers was one of the highest rates of fatal injuries in 2018. Commercial fishing is mostly physical work, including fishing nets, equipment and slippery decks. Fishers and related fishing workers can also be exposed to such environmental factors as extreme weather conditions.
In addition, employees may enter the water or operate from a remote area when an accident occurs, and where easy access to the hospital or health care provider may not be available. Most of the victims among the fishermen and associated workers associated with drowning.
1. The timber
- The rate of fatal injuries in 2018: of 97.6 per 100,000 workers.
- All injuries in 2018: 56 fatal injuries, 1 040 non-fatal injuries.
- The most common cause of accident fatal contact with objects and equipment
- Average annual salary: $40 650
With nearly 100 fatal injuries per 100,000 workers, logging is the most dangerous job in the United States. Loggers work with dangerous tools such as chainsaws and equipment to cut heavy trees, which can sometimes fall on workers. Mortality may also be higher among loggers because they often work in remote areas, far from medical care they may need.
