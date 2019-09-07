Drooling in your sleep is it good for health?
Dr. Jorge Abel Salinas argues that drooling in your sleep is a good health sign, meaning that the body fully relaxes.
According to sleep researcher Dr. Jorge Abel Salinas, drool appearing at the person during sleep, often become the occasion for jokes. But shy it is not necessary. If a person falls asleep and starts to drool, this means that it is made up of high quality sleep and health is reflected the most positive way.
The scientist explains that salivation is due to the fact that the functions of the brain of a sleeping person off for rest and recovery. This leads to the fact that for a short time, people even stopped to swallow his saliva, and she stands out from his mouth.
“Only when you get a good rest and the body relaxes completely, his mouth involuntarily opened and drooling. It only means that all the processes of your sleep to be normal,” — said the expert.
The researcher added that drooling occurs in the phase of deep sleep (REM), when certain neurotransmitters are blocked to disable muscle movement that can cause a person to Wake up. This mechanism operates so that the organism was able to “reset” to clear the brain from neurodegenerative cells and toxins. The emergence of saliva – a sign that the brain is properly cleaned.
The lack of saliva, he said, may be due to the fact that human sleep is not strong enough and deep. For the brain this is very dangerous – unstable, restless sleep not allowing his neurons to fully recover.