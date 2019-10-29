Dropped 13 kg: coach Ruiz said about the preparation for the rematch with Joshua (photos)
Mexican boxer-heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz, Jr. (33 wins, 22 of them by Ko, 1 defeat), in early June of this year sensationally nokautirovav hitherto invincible Briton Anthony Joshua (22 victories, 21 of them by Ko, 1 defeat), being prepared for battle to revenge.
“After the victory over Joshua we received a lot of love and support from fans in Mexico, but now everything is on track. We rented a house in which there is a gym, plenty of room, great space. In this house we sleep, train, eat, do everything. This is what we needed. Andy already got rid of about 30 pounds (19 kg. — Ed.) and he did it by himself, through hard work. He didn’t use any costumes for velogonki, creams for warming up, nothing complicated — he achieved this with hard training and daily dedication in the gym. He’s on the right track, looks good and looks tight. He is happy to return home and is excited about the upcoming match, “—said in an interview with the Youtube channel Behind The Gloves, the Mexican coach Manny Robles.
Ruiz has already dropped about 13 kg
“Joshua tries to win on points… especially considering that he is going to run around the ring. My goal is to cut his corners, and that’s what we do in our training camp. You know, I’m not particularly worried about the fact that he’s going to do. We need to worry about what I can do. Joshua needs to train harder. I think it is a much greater burden of responsibility than I do. I just have to do what needs to be focused and throw quick combinations, “—shared his expectations from the upcoming match Andy in an interview with Boxing Scene.
Recall that the fight is a rematch between Ruiz Jr. and Joshua will take place on December 7 in Saudi Arabia. This game is called the most anticipated in 2019.
.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter