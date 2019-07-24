Dropped during the fight: a woman from Georgia was accused of killing her 3-month-old baby
The President of Georgia has accused that she dropped her 3-month-old baby, with the result that he received fatal injuries.
The incident occurred during an argument the suspect with another woman, writes USA Today.
26-year-old Karen Lashon Harrison was accused of murder, cruel treatment with children and neglect.
According to the Moultrie police Lieutenant Freddie Williams, Harrison July 19, had a fight with a woman near the cosmetics store. In the heat of the fight, the woman threw the baby on the sidewalk.
The child was taken to hospital with cranial-a brain trauma, where he later died.
However, Harrison told the police that the child was injured when he fell from the hands of her friend Karpaty Clark. Clark confirmed the story. She is accused of giving false testimony and trying to enter officer’s misleading.
Another woman involved in the fight were not charged. Police arrested Harrison and Clark, the officers do not rule out that more arrests will be made.